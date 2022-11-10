Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $686.60

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 686.60 ($7.91) and traded as low as GBX 635 ($7.31). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 645 ($7.43), with a volume of 4,093 shares traded.

Water Intelligence Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of £138.80 million and a P/E ratio of 3,858.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 638.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 685.13.

About Water Intelligence

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

