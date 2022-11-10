WAX (WAXP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.76 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded 24.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $120.06 million and approximately $18.76 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0529 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00549456 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.36 or 0.28620281 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000352 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,736,380 coins and its circulating supply is 2,268,589,003 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,249,830.3198333 with 2,268,277,722.850663 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.06931459 USD and is down -11.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $19,398,154.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.