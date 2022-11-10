Wayfinding Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 13,711,761 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,097,000 after buying an additional 430,556 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,808,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,604,000 after purchasing an additional 115,392 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,408,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,582. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $54.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.22.

