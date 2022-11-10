Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $257,000 Stock Holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO)

Wayfinding Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,834,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,111,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 536.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,577 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 79.7% in the second quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $534,000.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

IGRO stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.26. The stock had a trading volume of 65,639 shares. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $62.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.55.

