Wayfinding Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDF)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000.

iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

MIDF stock remained flat at $36.68 on Thursday. 4,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973. iShares MSCI USA Mid-Cap Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $41.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79.

