Wayfinding Financial LLC Takes $4.55 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.38. 1,929,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,707,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.71. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

