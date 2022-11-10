Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 254,069 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,069 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 2.9% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $138,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $4,091,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767,788. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.