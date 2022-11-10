Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.9% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,191 shares of company stock valued at $40,107,731 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $179.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,075,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.89 and its 200-day moving average is $160.03. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $186.38. The company has a market capitalization of $347.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.