Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $30.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 643,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,813 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $30,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 107,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of IGF traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,742. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89.

