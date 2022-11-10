Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 826,416 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2,392.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 826,416 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $50,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 166,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 144,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $57.13. The company had a trading volume of 13,990,548 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.41 and a 200-day moving average of $59.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

