Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 592,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,487,000 after buying an additional 278,715 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23,611.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 120,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,289,000 after purchasing an additional 120,420 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,139,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 542.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,701,000 after purchasing an additional 60,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,004.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $9.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,470. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.24. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

