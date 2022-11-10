Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,440,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,201 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 2.20% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $39,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAB. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Shares of BAB stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.32. 7,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,009. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

