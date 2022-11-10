Wedbush Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a report released on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($5.27) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.16). The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.29) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BLUE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

BLUE opened at $6.22 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 72.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 198.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 1,870,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 37.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,093,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 573,073 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in bluebird bio by 26.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,157,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 240,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 820,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 425,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $78,492.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,189.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,675 shares of company stock valued at $87,986. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

