Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $30.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on LYFT. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lowered Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Lyft from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.13.
Lyft Stock Performance
Shares of LYFT opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Lyft has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
