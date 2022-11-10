Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $30.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LYFT. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lowered Lyft from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Lyft from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.13.

Get Lyft alerts:

Lyft Stock Performance

Shares of LYFT opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Lyft has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

About Lyft

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Lyft by 206.5% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,109 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 77,550 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 195.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA increased its position in Lyft by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 47,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.