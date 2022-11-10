Wells Fargo & Company Trims Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Target Price to $27.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. Flywire has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $50.44.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $359,460.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $41,928,545.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,910,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,460.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,606,953 shares of company stock worth $67,039,303. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 170.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 65.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 226.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 123.3% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

