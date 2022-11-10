Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-$0.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Welltower also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WELL. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.88.

Shares of WELL traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.13. The stock had a trading volume of 187,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,107. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.53. Welltower has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.57, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 530.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,245,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,124,000 after purchasing an additional 134,847 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,036,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,937,000 after buying an additional 298,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 931,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,550,000 after acquiring an additional 168,161 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Welltower by 42.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,702,000 after acquiring an additional 250,312 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,605,000 after acquiring an additional 83,280 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

