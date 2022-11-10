WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.80-$16.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.95 billion-$21.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 billion.

WESCO International Stock Up 7.1 %

WCC stock traded up $8.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.21. 12,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,449. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $147.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.21.

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised WESCO International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 97,157 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,066,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,464,881 shares in the company, valued at $394,649,945.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 9,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.78 per share, with a total value of $1,141,027.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,470,265 shares in the company, valued at $398,317,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 97,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.90 per share, for a total transaction of $11,066,182.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,464,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,649,945.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 29.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WESCO International by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WESCO International by 35.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

