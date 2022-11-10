Wesleyan Assurance Society Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in Stryker were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $9.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.59. The stock had a trading volume of 22,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.14. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The firm has a market cap of $81.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Edward Jones raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

