Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.76

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.76 and last traded at $63.20, with a volume of 5226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WABC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.53.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.