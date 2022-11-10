Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVS) Short Interest Update

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ:WAVSGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the October 15th total of 16,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WAVS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.06. 235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,856. Western Acquisition Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures during the third quarter worth approximately $504,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter worth approximately $994,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures during the second quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Acquisition Ventures by 24.5% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 196,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 38,685 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and SaaS; and leisure and hospitality industries.

