Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) PT Lowered to C$1.50 at CIBC

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WEF. TD Securities upgraded shares of Western Forest Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

WEF opened at C$1.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$332.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$1.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Western Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

