Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Trading Up 10.7%

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Rating) was up 10.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.17 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.10 ($0.04). Approximately 1,462,272 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 620% from the average daily volume of 203,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.03).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 19.14 and a quick ratio of 19.14. The company has a market capitalization of £4.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66.

About Westmount Energy

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

