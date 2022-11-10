Westpac Banking Co. (WBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 16th

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBC – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share on Monday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous final dividend of $0.60.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

