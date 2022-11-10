WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Announces Earnings Results

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $34.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in WestRock by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on WestRock from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

About WestRock

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.