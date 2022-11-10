Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 8th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$60.00.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$48.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$21.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.76. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$39.05 and a 12-month high of C$65.45. The company has a current ratio of 18.18, a quick ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$386.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$389.71 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

