Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.79

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.79 and traded as high as C$11.07. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at C$11.05, with a volume of 2,937,710 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.37.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.72 billion and a PE ratio of 4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.79.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,690,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,710,917.48. In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,690,867 shares in the company, valued at C$22,710,917.48. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 596,438 shares in the company, valued at C$5,248,654.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 32,450 shares of company stock worth $284,510.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

