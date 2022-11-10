William Blair Begins Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Investment analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

Shares of CRWD opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.79 and a 200 day moving average of $172.18. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

