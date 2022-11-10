William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Cantaloupe in a report issued on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Cantaloupe’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $58.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Cantaloupe Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cantaloupe

CTLP stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $10.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $202.62 million, a PE ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.