William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, November 7th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.54) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.95). The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.24) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AXSM. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.73.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

AXSM stock opened at $59.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $71.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.