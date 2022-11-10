Willis Investment Counsel Lowers Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Willis Investment Counsel cut its stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.24% of Blue Bird worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 43.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blue Bird by 16.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $9.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. Blue Bird Co. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.15. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $206.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLBD. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Blue Bird to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Blue Bird to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Blue Bird Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.