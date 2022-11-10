Willis Investment Counsel Sells 1,500 Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Willis Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 991.4% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,027,000 after buying an additional 991,404 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth $10,649,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,205,000 after buying an additional 228,880 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,376,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,523,000 after buying an additional 205,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 531,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,921,000 after buying an additional 133,863 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PAR Technology from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PAR Technology from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

PAR Technology Price Performance

Shares of PAR opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.72. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $20.37 and a 12-month high of $73.45. The stock has a market cap of $555.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $85.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open cloud solution that integrates with third-party products and in-house systems; Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution for restaurant and convenience store brands; Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications; PAR Payment Services, a merchant services offering; POS integrated solutions for wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and the PAR Infinity, PAR Phase, PAR Helix, and the EverServ 8000 series platform.

