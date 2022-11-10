Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM) Short Interest Up 146.4% in October

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 146.4% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wintrust Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFCM traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $24.00. 12,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,311. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $28.48.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

About Wintrust Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCM Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 276,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,752,000.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

