WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.92

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $66.92 and last traded at $66.92, with a volume of 11518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.07.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,292,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,780,000 after acquiring an additional 870,102 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 2,588.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 725,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,931,000 after acquiring an additional 698,550 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 697,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 437,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 3,787.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 409,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 398,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 316,382 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

