Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Announces GBX 1.40 Dividend

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:WTAN opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.54) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 216.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.94. Witan Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 199.78 ($2.30) and a one year high of GBX 257.50 ($2.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

