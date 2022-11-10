Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) Announces GBX 1.40 Dividend

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:WTAN opened at GBX 220.50 ($2.54) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 216.07. The firm has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 652.94. Witan Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 199.78 ($2.30) and a one year high of GBX 257.50 ($2.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.
