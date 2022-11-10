WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAPS. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of WM Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.59.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology Trading Down 13.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. WM Technology has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $151.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.09). WM Technology had a net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. The firm had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. Analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Beals sold 45,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $120,985.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,090.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Beals sold 45,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $120,985.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,090.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $47,265.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,791 shares of company stock valued at $349,246. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WM Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WM Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 34.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WM Technology

(Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.