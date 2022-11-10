Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair downgraded Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Williams Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Williams Trading cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

WWW opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $934.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

