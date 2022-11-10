Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given New $5.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WKHS. Roth Capital lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their target price on Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Workhorse Group to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Workhorse Group Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.73. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,830,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,395 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at $2,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after purchasing an additional 350,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Workhorse Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,446,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 238,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

