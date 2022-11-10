WOW-token Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 9th. One WOW-token token can now be bought for about $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $453.66 million and approximately $177.98 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.38 or 0.01682820 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00006685 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00028327 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00049906 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.23 or 0.01669129 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001216 BTC.

WOW-token Token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04566821 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $33.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

