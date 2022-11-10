WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

WW International Stock Down 14.6 %

Shares of WW opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. WW International has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $21.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on WW International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WW International Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in WW International in the first quarter valued at $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WW International by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in WW International by 20.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in WW International by 56.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,859 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

