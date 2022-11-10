WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-$0.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.
WW International Stock Down 14.6 %
Shares of WW opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. WW International has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $21.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on WW International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WW International Company Profile
WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WW International (WW)
- Charles Schwab is Making All the Right Moves
- Is Triple-Digit Growth Ahead For Digital Ad Platform Trade Desk?
- EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
- DoorDash Outperforms Despite Losses – Is It Time To Buy?
- Analysts Rate DraftKings a Moderate Buy As Growth Slows
Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.