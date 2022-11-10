Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.20), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $889.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $68.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,154,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,687. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.68. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,495.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1,821.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,499 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at $258,000. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

