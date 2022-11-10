Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XENE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $41.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,572,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,091,000 after buying an additional 738,892 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,575,000 after buying an additional 1,090,611 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,950,000 after buying an additional 502,015 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,819,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,348,000 after buying an additional 494,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,594,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,518,000 after purchasing an additional 392,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 33,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $1,281,649.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,820 shares of company stock worth $6,982,432 in the last three months. 6.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.