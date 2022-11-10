Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 467.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xilio Therapeutics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Xilio Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

XLO stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. Xilio Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xilio Therapeutics

Xilio Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilio Therapeutics will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xilio Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 34,651 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilio Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors.

