XRUN (XRUN) Tops One Day Volume of $673,785.82

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 10th. XRUN has a market capitalization of $350.86 million and $673,785.82 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XRUN has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One XRUN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002095 BTC on major exchanges.

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. The official message board for XRUN is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

