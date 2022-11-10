YES WORLD Price Hits $0.0130 on Top Exchanges (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. YES WORLD has a market cap of $11.00 million and approximately $307,749.67 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One YES WORLD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD’s launch date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 845,168,730 tokens. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

