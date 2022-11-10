YETI (NYSE:YETI) Shares Up 20.5%

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) shares shot up 20.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.47 and last traded at $36.56. 40,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,183,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.
Several research firms have weighed in on YETI. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of YETI to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.81.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.09.
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.
