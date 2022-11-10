YETI (NYSE:YETI) Shares Up 20.5%

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) shares shot up 20.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.47 and last traded at $36.56. 40,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,183,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on YETI. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of YETI to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of YETI to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.81.

YETI Trading Up 29.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.09.

Institutional Trading of YETI

YETI Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 306,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 66,412 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 222,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 23,849 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in YETI by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in YETI by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Featured Stories

