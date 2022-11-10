YETI (NYSE:YETI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.36-$2.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. YETI also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.36 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on YETI to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on YETI from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on YETI from $76.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.81.
YETI Stock Up 30.4 %
NYSE YETI traded up $9.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,914. YETI has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.09.
YETI Company Profile
YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.
