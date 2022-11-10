Zacks Small Cap Comments on FuelPositive Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NHHHF)

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of FuelPositive in a report released on Tuesday, November 8th. Zacks Small Cap analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for FuelPositive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get FuelPositive alerts:

FuelPositive Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NHHHF opened at 0.10 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.12. FuelPositive has a one year low of 0.08 and a one year high of 0.20.

FuelPositive Company Profile

FuelPositive Corporation operates as a technology company that provides clean energy solutions. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its lead product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, a fuel for grain drying, a fuel for internal combustion engines, and a solution for grid storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FuelPositive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelPositive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.