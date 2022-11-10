Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $28.57

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.57, but opened at $31.84. Zai Lab shares last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 15,423 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZLAB shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Zai Lab to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.49). Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 290.14% and a negative return on equity of 38.53%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. Research analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 100.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $210,000.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

