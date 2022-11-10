Zambesigold (ZGD) Reaches One Day Volume of $125,618.20

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zambesigold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00002234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zambesigold has a market cap of $43.27 million and $125,618.20 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zambesigold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.66 or 0.00583947 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.30 or 0.30416832 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zambesigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zambesigold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.