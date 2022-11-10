Zcash Price Down 24.6% Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.28 or 0.00218072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $599.94 million and $90.05 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zcash has traded down 24.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00087171 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00060391 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003900 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,671,075 coins. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

